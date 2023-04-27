Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $128.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

