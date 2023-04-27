Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Trading Down 10.8%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) shares were down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 12,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Hall Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

