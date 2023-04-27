Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

