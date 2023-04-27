Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Up 866.7% in April

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 0.8 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.