China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Stock Performance

Shares of CDSG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 404,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,172. China Dongsheng International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get China Dongsheng International alerts:

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.