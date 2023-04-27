China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Stock Performance
Shares of CDSG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 404,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,172. China Dongsheng International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile
