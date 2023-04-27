China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,380.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

