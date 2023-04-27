China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 1,380.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

