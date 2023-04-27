China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 1,380.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.0 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.18.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
