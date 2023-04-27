China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Declares Dividend of $0.85

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8494 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSWYY opened at C$18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.80. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$18.76 and a twelve month high of C$19.45.

Get China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers modern Chinese medicines in the form of soft capsules, granules, and injections, as well as TCM Formula Granules in various therapeutic areas, including cardio-cerebrovascular, anti-viral, orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology, and gastroenterology.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.