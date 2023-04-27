China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Declares Dividend of $0.85

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8494 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSWYY opened at C$18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.80. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$18.76 and a twelve month high of C$19.45.
About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group
