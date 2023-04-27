Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $198.37 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.85. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

