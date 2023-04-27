Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.69.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.30. 2,431,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,947. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.