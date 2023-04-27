Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,834 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,187. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

