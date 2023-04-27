Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 191,461 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,461 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $54.67.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

