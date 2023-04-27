Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Colliers International Group worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

