Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $29.14 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347,558 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $29,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,258. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

