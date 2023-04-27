Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 74,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 10.25%. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

