Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $11.91 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.00. 399,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.30 and its 200-day moving average is $289.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.