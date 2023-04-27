Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,942 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,942 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $36,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 130,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,697. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

