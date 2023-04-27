Citigroup Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $140.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.91.

PTC stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,579 shares of company stock worth $56,067,084 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

