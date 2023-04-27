Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,155 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

