Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

