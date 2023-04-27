Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 6,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

