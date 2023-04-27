Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,380,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.