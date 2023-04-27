Clover Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $942,591.91 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $942,591.91 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 400,963,998 coins and its circulating supply is 245,695,590 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

