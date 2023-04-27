CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 67,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 186,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price objective on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$20.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.40, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

