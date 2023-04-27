CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.
CME Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,652. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CME Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
