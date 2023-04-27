Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.74

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEPGet Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,333. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

