Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $274,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 1,627,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,164. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

