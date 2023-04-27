Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.43

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 20509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLPBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $920.00.

The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

