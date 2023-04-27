Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.
Columbia Banking System Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COLB traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
