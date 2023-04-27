Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 249 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $354.55 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $378.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average is $259.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.