Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE BR opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

