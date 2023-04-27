Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

