Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Trading Up 0.7 %

Trimble stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.



