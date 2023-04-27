Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

FCN opened at $198.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average of $173.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,804,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

