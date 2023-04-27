Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

