Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.