Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 428 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $73.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

