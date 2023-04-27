Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 891 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $57.50 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

