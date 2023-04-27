Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,361 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAU stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

