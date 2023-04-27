Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $13.09 on Thursday, hitting $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 327,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,671. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.