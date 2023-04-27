Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $922.72 million and approximately $221.63 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,740,469 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,786,541,023.3115935 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32747049 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $346,077,976.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

