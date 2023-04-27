CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock traded up $14.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.85. 753,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,163. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

