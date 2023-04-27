ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

COP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

