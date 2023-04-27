ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Cut by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

