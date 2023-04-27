Contrasting Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grocery Outlet 1 4 5 0 2.40

Profitability

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus target price of C$31.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.75%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.12%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 1.82% 7.54% 2.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 51.88 Grocery Outlet $3.58 billion 0.81 $65.05 million $0.65 45.65

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

