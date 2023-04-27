CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 90,012 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,012 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.79. 175,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.