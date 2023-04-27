CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 12,003 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 1,461,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.