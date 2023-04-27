CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 6,834 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,020 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.16% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,960 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,615 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 278,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,528. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

