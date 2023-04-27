CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 7,957 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,142,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $273.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

