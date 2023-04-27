Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Corning worth $43,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

